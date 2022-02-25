Rowan County Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors, sponsors for Dragon Boat Festival

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is looking to add vendors for food, arts and crafts, as well as event sponsors, at the eighth annual Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival on July 23 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Shrine Club on High Rock Lake.

“Sponsorship is necessary for growth of our annual event. We would like to encourage companies that desire to market their product or service at this year’s Dragon Boat Festival to contact us now,” said Elaine Spalding, president of the Chamber. “The Rowan Chamber is a great way to be active in the community and by becoming an official sponsor of our Dragon Boat Festival, your support will be front and center to our diverse, outdoor enthusiasts. Past participants have said it’s the best team building exercise in which they have ever participated. All funds raised go toward the Chamber’s small business programs and services.”

This event promotes a sense of community and is a fundraiser to enhance the Chamber’s resources for small businesses.

“I am extremely proud of how our community has supported this amazing event in the past, and in a few short months, this Dragon Boat Festival will certainly be one for the record books as residents will be ready to venture out to the lake to look at what all the excitement is about. Last year’s event was entertaining, and this summer should prove to be even better,” said Daniel Matangira, Dragon Boat Festival event chair.

Several sponsorship opportunities are available by calling the Rowan Chamber 704-633-4221. Deadline for sponsorship is May 27 for inclusion in the marketing materials, including event T-shirts. Sponsor packages start at $1,500 and increase with benefits and exposure options.

Registration is open for all vendors. Spaces are limited. There is a fee for food and craft vendors, $175 for Chamber members and $275 for non-members. Applications are online at www.rowanchamberdragonboat.org.

A special sponsorship level for nonprofit and community businesses is available by contacting rfr.jcm@gmail.com

For more information, email info@rowanchamber.com.