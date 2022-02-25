Quotes of the week: ‘It was very hard to accept’

Published 12:00 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By Post Opinion

Dr. Miranda Orr, a Research Health scientist with Salisbury VA Health Care System and assistant professor at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital, loads a human brain specimen into an instrument to view senescent cells. Credit: Wake Forest School of Medicine

“It was very hard to accept as a young adult that her doctors had nothing to give her.”

— Dr. Miranda Orr, scientist with Salisbury VA who devoted herself to finding a dementia cure after it claimed her grandmother’s life

“We would love to see every animal spayed and neutered.”

— Bob Pendergrass, director of animal service for Rowan County

“I hated to do it, but it was too far gone.”

— Hesam NekooAsl, who decided to have the McCanless-Spangler-Lanier Rental House demolished

“I tend to go with the neighbors.”

— Jon Post, Planning Board member who noted no one from the area was in favor of a new Dollar General

“We are going to sell that property. We are just not exactly sure how we’ll go about that.”

— Jim Greene, vice chair of county commissioners as interest heats up for a 40-acre parcel near I-85

“I don’t ever take playoff wins for granted.”

— Jason Causby, North Rowan boys basketball coach after a 72-54 victory over Queen’s Grant to open the 1A boys state playoffs

“If everybody wants 100% when they sit at the table, think what that does. It creates a bottleneck. Nobody gets anything done.”

— Karen Alexander, Salisbury mayor speaking of efforts to make municipal elections and the school board race partisan

“The answer was yes, emphatically.”

— Gary Freeze, answering the question St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hired the history scholar to look into: did early church members own slaves?

“The best leaders, we’ve found, are ones that can truly relate to the experiences of the participant’s lives.”

— Hope Oliphant, Main Street Marketplace executive director speaking of those like Joseph Zacarolo

“There’s a better, more
efficient, cost effective way to do medicine that works better for patients outside of the traditional insurance model.”

— Dr. John Bream, who opened the new Bream Medical office with a subscription model

“My sister being there wasn’t what made my mind up for me. But it’s definitely a plus.”

— Bethany Rymer, who will run cross country and track and field at Columbia International University where her sister Kira Rymer plays volleyball

More Local

NorthPoint on track to deliver I-85 Commerce Center on Webb Road by summer

Wooden bridge on East Fisher Street to remain closed as additional costly repairs are expected

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors, sponsors for Dragon Boat Festival

Three Rowan Countians make bids for court seats, county commission on first day of resumed filing

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...