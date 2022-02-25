Men’s college basketball: Hicks puts Blue Bears in semifinals

Published 4:06 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By Post Sports

Livingstone's Navar Elmore. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

 

Staff report

BALTIMORE — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team is in the CIAA tournament semifinals.

The fifth-seeded Blue Bears advanced Thursday might with a 91-89 win in the quarterfinals against fourth-seeded Lincoln.

DeShone Hicks hit a floater from the top of the key with less than two seconds remaining to lift the Blue Bears.

LC  will take on top-seeded Fayetteville State tonight.

Freshman Khyree Temple led the way for the Blue Bears with 23 points. He got 14 in the second half.

Livingstone shot 56.5 percent from the field for the game and made 63 percent in the second half.

•••

LC’s Navar Elmore, who led the league in blocked shots and was seventh in rebounding, was named CIAA Defensive Player of the Year.

 

More Sports

High school basketball: North girls in 3rd round for first time since 2016

High school basketball: Close loss ends season for West girls

Doeren now under contract with NC State through 2026

High school basketball: Hornet girls charge into third round

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...