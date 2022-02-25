Investigation seizes $102,000 in methamphetamine, produces charges for Salisbury man

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces drug trafficking charges after a monthslong, multi-agency investigation that netted about 2.25 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Brodrick Demon Sullivan, 38, was charged Wednesday with four counts of trafficking methamphetamine by transport, four counts of trafficking methamphetamine by possession and one count of conspiring to traffic methamphetamine.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Office news release said the investigation began in November 2021 as a joint operation conducted by the RCSO Special Investigations Unit and Crime Reduction Unit as well as Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Salisbury Police Department.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers seized about 36 ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine (2.25 pounds) from Sullivan, a news release said. That amount is worth about $102,000, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said.

Sullivan has a lengthy criminal history that includes felony drug charges, assault and child abuse.