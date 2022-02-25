High school basketball playoffs: Salisbury, North boys win

Staff report

The fifth-seeded Salisbury boys blew out 12th-seeded Trinity in the fourth quarter on Thursday (73-49), while the 14th-seeded North Rowan boys had a surprisingly easy time (67-44) at third-seeded Uwharrie Charter.

Both remaining Rowan boys teams will hit the road on Saturday, with the Hornets at North Surry and the Cavaliers at Bessemer City.

Stories on Thursday night’s games will be posted later today.