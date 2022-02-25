High school basketball playoffs: Salisbury, North boys win

Published 5:46 am Friday, February 25, 2022

By Post Sports

Salisbury’s Bryce Dalton (10) and Juke Harris. JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 11/30/21, China Grove,NC.

Staff report

The fifth-seeded Salisbury boys blew out 12th-seeded Trinity in the fourth quarter on Thursday (73-49), while the 14th-seeded North Rowan boys had a surprisingly easy time (67-44) at third-seeded Uwharrie Charter.

Both remaining Rowan boys teams will hit the road on Saturday, with the Hornets at North Surry and the Cavaliers at Bessemer City.

Stories on Thursday night’s games will be posted later today.

 

More Sports

High school basketball: Carson girls strong in fourth quarter, move on

Men’s college basketball: Hicks puts Blue Bears in semifinals

High school basketball: North girls in 3rd round for first time since 2016

High school basketball: Close loss ends season for West girls

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...