Gold Hill woman wins lottery jackpot with online ticket purchase

GOLD HILL — A Gold Hill woman pocketed $230,886 after purchasing a winning North Carolina Lottery ticket online.

Anita Luna tried her luck on a $1 ticket in Thursday night’s Cash 5 drawing and won the $325,142 jackpot. Luna bought her ticket using online pay on the N.C. Lottery’s website. She claimed her prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $230,886 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets online, either through the lottery’s website or with the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App. Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night.

For details about the N.C. Lottery, visit nclottery.com.