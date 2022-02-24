Three Rowan Countians make bids for court seats, county commission on first day of resumed filing

SALISBURY — During the first day of the resumed candidate filing period Thursday, a handful of Rowan Countians made bids for court seats and the Rowan County Board of Commissioners.

Micheal Julian, a Republican from Salisbury, filed for the Rowan County Board of Commissioners election on Thursday. There are three seats up for grabs on the board, with Republican incumbents Greg Edds, Jim Greene and Judy Klusman all vying for re-election. Another Republican, Angie Spillman, has also made a bid for an open seat. Alisha Byrd-Clark, who currently sits on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education, remains the only Democrat who has announced candidacy for county commissioner.

Incumbent Republican Beth Dixon from Salisbury filed for re-election to the Rowan County District Court, which has four seats up for grabs with four-year terms. Incumbent Republican James Randolph filed for re-election to the court in December, along with Republican challenger and Salisbury attorney Lauren Hoben.

Michael Adkins, a Republican from Salisbury, filed for Superior Court Judge, an eight-year term. The position is currently held by Republican Tim Gould, who has also filed for re-election.

Two Democrats declared candidacy for the North Carolina Court of Appeals, which has four available seats with a total of nine candidates as of Thursday. The two Democrats who joined the race Thursday include Carolyn Jennings Thompson from Oxford and Brad Salmon from Sanford.

A three-judge panel of the Superior Court ruling on remedial legislative and congressional maps on Wednesday accepted a newly drawn congressional map that places Rowan County in the 8th district. Under the map, the entirety of Rowan will be part of the 8th district, which also covers all of Davidson, Stanly, Montgomery, Union and Anson counties and parts of Cabarrus and Richmond counties.

In December, U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican, filed for re-election to the 10th district, which was slated to include Rowan County under the original congressional maps adopted in the General Assembly in November that have since been thrown out. Hudson’s campaign announced on Thursday that he would re-file for election to the new 9th Congressional district, which will include Chatham, Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Moore, Randolph, Richmond and Scotland counties. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who currently represents the 9th District and lives in Mecklenburg County, announced Thursday he plans to run for the 8th District until the new maps

A handful of Democrats also filed for the U.S. Senate race. A seat for North Carolina will be open in the 2022 election as Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, won’t be seeking re-election. Democrats who filed Thursday include Cheri Beasley, the former Chief Justice of the state Supreme Court, Greg Antoine of Fayetteville and Chrelle Booker of Tryon.

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd, a Republican from Davie County, is seeking the U.S. Senate seat and received an early endorsement from former President Donald Trump last summer. He has yet to formally file for office, according to the state’s list of filed candidate published Thursday evening.