St. Patrick’s Day-themed dog trick show scheduled in downtown Salisbury

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Staff Report

Understanding Your Dog Training Center on East Council Street will have a St. Patrick’s Day-themed event on March 19 called “How to Train Your Leprechaun.”

There will be two shows — at noon and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more.

Sugar the Trick Pooch is a naughty little leprechaun. Bring the kids to see Sugar perform mischievous tricks with trick-trainer Tracy Crotts: Pickpocket, jump over-the-rainbow, driving without a license and skateboard escape.

There will be storytelling, opportunities for audience interaction and a photo opportunity at the end for children to be in the “Lucky Doghouse.”

Understanding Your Dog is a training facility at 110 E. Council St. in downtown Salisbury that offers one-on-one dog and owner training as well as a variety of group classes for puppies or adult dogs. The current trick training class is running this month. At “Train Your Leprechaun,” visitors to the Training Center will get to see some of these tricks performed.

