Sheriff: Rowan County man found with half-pound of crystal methamphetamine after monthlong investigation

SALISBURY — A 33-year-old Rowan County man faces a series of criminal charges after sheriff’s deputies found him with a half-pound of crystal methamphetamine.

Mario Andrew Partee was charged Wednesday with trafficking methamphetamine by transport and trafficking methamphetamine by possession. He also faces three counts of possessing schedule two drugs with intent to distribute them and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The latest charges followed a monthlong investigation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Salisbury Police Department.

A Sheriff’s Office news release said the investigation ended with a traffic stop of a vehicle that contained Partee as a passenger. The news release said Partee was in possession of 2 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of fentanyl and 231 grams (0.51 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine, which had a street value of more than $20,000.

Partee was booked into the Rowan County Detention Center with a $500,000 bond for the drug charges and an additional $8,000 bond for two unrelated, outstanding charges of assaulting a female and resisting a law enforcement officer.

Partee has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiring to sell and deliver drugs and possessing a firearm after being a convicted felon.