Letter: Why do we need partisan change?

Do we really need to change our non-partisan elections into partisan contests? Twenty-five percent of registered voters in Rowan are Democrats, about 42% are Republicans, and the remaining 30% percent is unaffiliated.

Sometimes, to have a chance to win, Democrats choose to switch to unaffiliated. We miss out on the talents and dedication of many candidates because of party labels.

Personally I think all of our voters are smart enough to choose their candidate without the discriminating “clarification” or guidance of party affiliation. As previously mentioned, party affiliation can be found on the Rowan Board of Elections website.

— Joe Fowler

Salisbury