Letter: Why do we need partisan change?

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 24, 2022

By Post Letters

Do we really need to change our non-partisan elections into partisan contests? Twenty-five percent of registered voters in Rowan are Democrats, about 42% are Republicans, and the remaining 30% percent is unaffiliated.

Sometimes, to have a chance to win, Democrats choose to switch to unaffiliated. We miss out on the talents and dedication of many candidates because of party labels.

Personally I think all of our voters are smart enough to choose their candidate without the discriminating “clarification” or guidance of party affiliation. As previously mentioned, party affiliation can be found on the Rowan Board of Elections website.

— Joe Fowler

Salisbury

More Letters

Letter: Consider supporting United Way, community, too

Letter: Workforce emergency strikes NC

Letter: Does society want people to carry guns in fear of fellow citizens?

Letter: Word used without understanding meaning

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...