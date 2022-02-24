Letter: Consider supporting United Way, community, too

Thank you to the United Way.

The United Way supports many different needs in the community such as basic needs, healthy lifestyles, mental health and more. I personally would like to thank the United Way of Rowan for their continued support for Capstone Recovery Center.

Included in the many areas the United Way supports, they see the need in our community for those struggling with substance abuse. I am so thankful for the program that Capstone Recovery Center offers as a residential program. and without the United Way could not continue to grow and lead ladies to a life of sobriety.

If you are looking for a way to support your community, I urge you to consider supporting the United Way of Rowan.

— Kelly Carriker

Salisbury