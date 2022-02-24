Education shoutouts
Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 24, 2022
Collegiate honors
College of Charleston has announced the students named to Dean’s List and President’s List.
Kerry Campion was named to Dean’s List and is double majoring in historic preservation and communications and business administration
Katherine Earnhardt was named to Dean’s List and is majoring in finance.
Riley Graham was named to President’s List and is majoring in public health.
Estella Martin was named to President’s List and is currently undecided.