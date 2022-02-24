Education shoutouts

Collegiate honors

College of Charleston has announced the students named to Dean’s List and President’s List.

Kerry Campion was named to Dean’s List and is double majoring in historic preservation and communications and business administration

Katherine Earnhardt was named to Dean’s List and is majoring in finance.

Riley Graham was named to President’s List and is majoring in public health.

Estella Martin was named to President’s List and is currently undecided.

