Blotter: Spencer woman charged with reporting fake bank fraud

SALISBURY — A Spencer woman faces a trio of criminal charges for falsely claiming she was a victim of fraud.

Charise Nylizja Robinson, 20, was charged Tuesday with conspiracy to commit a felony, felony obtaining property by false pretenses and filing a false report to a police radio broadcasting station.

Sgt. Russ DeSantis said Robinson reported to police in Oct. 2021 she was a victim of bank account fraud that resulted in the loss of $976. DeSantis said an investigation showed she, in fact, conspired to commit a fraud and didn’t provide other details.

In other Salisbury Police reports:

• Gerry Wood Auto Center on Wednesday reported a person obtained a vehicle under a fraudulent circumstance in the 500 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Robert Matthew Helms, 42, was charged Wednesday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses in the 100 block of Shuping Mill Road.