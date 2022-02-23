Women’s college basketball: Livingstone stays alive, plays Thursday

Staff report

BALTIMORE — Drawing defending champion Fayetteville State as a first-round CIAA Tournament opponent figured to be a quick ticket home for Livingstone’s women’s basketball team.

But the 12th-seeded Blue Bears had other ideas.

They ended a nine-game losing streak against the fifth-seeded Broncos with a 49-38 upset to kick the tournament off in style.

Jamiah Lane scored 19 for Livingstone (6-19) at Royal Farms Arena, as the Blue Bears avenged 50-45 and 61-40 losses to FSU (13-12) this season.

Daijah Turner added 11 points for LC. Alyssa Boyce pulled down nine rebounds.

The key stat for LC was 18 offensive rebounds.

Livingstone shot only 28.6 percent, made just three pointers and committed 20 turnovers, but 18 offensive rebounds will go a long way.

Fayetteville State shot 25 percent and made 23 turnovers.

Morgan Graham led the Broncos with 16 points.

Next for Livingstone is a noon game on Thursday against Johnson C. Smith.

Livingstone 12 10 9 18 — 49

Fayetteville St. 11 4 8 15 — 38

LIVINGSTONE — Lane 19, Turner 11, Boyce 5, Fulton 4, Lake 4, Carter 4, Papakonstantinou 2.

FSU — Graham 16, Simms 14, McLaughlin 4, Bryant 3, Elliott 1.