Meals on Wheels barbecue fundraiser set for March 10

Meals on Wheels Rowan will sell port-a-pit barbecue chicken at its 14th annual fundraiser on March 10 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in downtown Salisbury.

Tickets are available for $12 or $20. A plate includes one-half barbecue chicken, slaw, baked beans, roll, dessert and a drink. A $20 “eat one, feed one” ticket includes a plate for the purchaser and a future meal for a homebound senior.

Due to COVID-19, eat-in is canceled for this year. Barbecue chicken plates will be available by drive-thru, pick up or delivery. Signage and volunteers will direct customers to open drive-thru lanes to increase efficiency and decrease waiting time.

Delivery is available for pre-orders of five or more plates. The pre-order deadline is March 5th. Two vehicle drive-thru lanes will be open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The Council Street entry for drive-thru pick-up or purchase of lunch or supper will be open from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The Jackson Street entry for drive-thru will be open for customers at noon. Volunteers will use the Jackson Street entrance to pick up delivery orders until noon. Pre-order and pre-pay for your barbecue plates online at mowrowan.org/bbq-fundraiser or call 704-633-0352.

Satellite locations in eastern, southern, and western Rowan, will provide for pick-up of pre-ordered and pre-paid barbecue chicken plates will be open from 4-6 p.m. Satellite pick-up sites include Shiloh United Methodist Church in Granite Quarry, Mt. Zion United Church of Christ in China Grove and St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Mt. Ulla. Individuals wishing to pick up their barbecue plates at one of these locations must pre-order and pre-pay by March 5th.

Barbecue chairman Kevin Pruitt said the nonprofit wants to make it convenient for folks to pick up their barbecue chicken plates on the way home from work.

Meals on Wheels Board President Tom Robinson said volunteers delivered 1,150 plates before noon in 2019.

“Organizing deliveries based on geography, lunchtimes, and the number of plates that will fit in each vehicle is a feat in itself. We use 30 delivery volunteers to make it all happen,” Robinson said

Program Director Sandy Combs said it wouldn’t be possible to pull off the fundraiser without the help of volunteers.

“We will have a great crew of more than 80 volunteers, putting up signs and banners, preparing plates, delivering orders, working the drive-thru, and helping clean up and pack up,” Combs said.

This year, Meals on Wheels Rowan hopes to sell more than 2,000 plates.

“We love this sale because folks can easily pick up delicious port-a-pit chicken for lunch or supper and help provide meals to homebound seniors in Rowan County,” Pruitt said. “We can achieve our goal by increasing our supper sales.”

To purchase tickets or sign up for a delivery visit www.mowrowan.org/bbq-fundraiser or contact the Meals on Wheels office at 704-633-0352.