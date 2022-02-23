Jury convicts Salisbury man of spitting on officer 

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was convicted last week of spitting in a detention officer’s face and threatening him.

Aljaquan Lamont Hugue was convicted after a two-day trial of felony malicious conduct by a prisoner. Hugue was sentenced to a minimum of 17 months and a maximum of 30 months in prison, which was ordered to begin at the expiration of his current sentence.

On Dec. 4, 2019, Hugue was at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury and spit in a detention officer’s face and threatened to stab him. After the jury’s guilty verdict, he pleaded guilty as charged to an unrelated charge of felony malicious conduct by prisoner.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Hugue was at Piedmont Correctional Institution in Salisbury and threw urine on a detention officer. Hugue was sentenced in this case to an active sentence of a minimum of 24 months to a maximum of 38 months, which was ordered to be served concurrently with the previous sentence. Hugue was previously convicted of two counts of assault on a governmental official and common law robbery.