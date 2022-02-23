High school basketball: West girls win at home

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls basketball team got past a challenging first round game in the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday.

The 12th-seeded Falcons weren’t amazing, but they did enough offensively and defensively to handle Ledford 50-40.

Ledford (14-11) was a third-place team that had been playing well. The Panthers reached the finals of their conference tournament before losing to North Davidson.

West (17-6) had everyone in uniform for the first time since Feb. 4. Makaylah Tenor, a defensive stopper and 3-point shooter, returned after missing four games.

The young Falcons got all 50 points from sophomores.

West maintained a lead, but it was never comfortable — 13-9 after a quarter and 26-21 at the half.

Lauren Arnold sparked the Falcons in the first half. She scored 14 of her game-high 20 before the break.

West’s defense took center stage in the third quarter, holding the 21st-seeded visitors to six points to get some separation.

Emma Clarke, got 11 of her 17 points in the second half. The 6-foot softball and volleyball star has averaged 15.7 points over her last seven games.

De’Mya Phifer got five of her eight points in the fourth quarter to help the Falcons get to the finish line, and Arnold made key free throws.

Morgan Harrison and Aaliyah Townes scored 11 each for the Panthers.

Next for West is a Thursday trip to fifth-seeded East Lincoln (27-1). East Lincoln thumped West Henderson 59-38 on Tuesday.

Ledford 9 12 6 13 — 40

West 13 13 10 14 — 50

LEDFORD — Harrison 11, Townes 11, Grier 8, Ledbetter 7, Flynt 3.

WEST — Arnold 20, Clarke 17, Phifer 8, Tenor 3, Edwards 2.