College women’s basketball: Thorne’s 21, DeShazo’s 20 pace Catawba women in victory over Wingate

Staff report

WINGATE — Lyrik Thorne did it again, and Taisha DeShazo redeemed herself.

Together they led Catawba’s women’s basketball team to an impressive 79-67 win at Wingate on Wednesday.

Thorne scored a career-best 34 when Catawba lost at home to Wingate 65-60 on Feb. 7, but DeShazo shot 1-for-11 in that one.

In the rematch, Thorne stuffed the stat sheet for 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks.

DeShazo’s performance made the difference. She connected on six 3-pointers and scored 20.

Wingate (22-4, 20-3) still leads the South Atlantic Conference race by one game over Catawba (22-4, 19-4) and Carson-Newman with one to play.

Wingate finishes at Queens and will win that one unless something amazing happens. Catawba finishes the regular season Saturday at UVA Wise, while Carson-Newman will be expected to win at Coker.

Wingate got 13 points and nine rebounds from Salisbury grad Bryanna Troutman, Haleigh Brandon had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Indians other than DeShazo shot 1-for-12 from 3, but it didn’t matter.

Catawba shot 44.6 percent — that’s well above the Indians’ norm — and made 14 of 17 free throws.

Catawba’s defense was at its best. Wingate turned it over 25 times and shot 33.3 percent.

Catawba 17 23 14 25 — 79

Wingate 11 21 9 26 — 67

CATAWBA — Thorne 21, DeShazo 20, Stanback 9, Ford 8, Downs 8, McIntosh 7, Wampler 4, Mullins 2.

WINGATE — Brandon 17, Clark 15, Troutman 13, Wilson 10, Willis 4, Sullivan 3, Dyson 3, Davis 2.