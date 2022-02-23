College basketball: LC pounds Golden Bulls in CIAA tourney

Staff report

BALTIMORE — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team blew out Johnson C. Smith 70-48 in a first-round CIAA tournament game on Wednesday afternoon.

Fifth-seeded Livingstone shot 45.6 percent and made eight 3-pointers. The 12th-seeded Golden Bulls (5-19) committed 22 turnovers.

O’Koye Parker, who scored 20 points, had a personal 8-0 run to turn a 5-all tie into a 13-5 Livingstone advantage. His teammates added two buckets to extend the spree to a dozen unanswered and 17-5.

Livingstone kept it going and had the Golden Bulls in a 40-18 hole at the half. J.C. Smith shot 8-for-29 in the first half.

Darrus Maddox scored five quick points for the Blue Bears (13-9) at the outset of the second half. When Parker connected for another 3-pointer, it was 48-18 — and all over.

Kyrie Temple scored 16 for the Blue Bears. Deshone Hicks added 10.

Next for Livingstone is a 6 p.m. tussle on Thursday with fourth-seeded Lincoln.

J.C. Smith 18 40 — 58

Livingstone 40 34 — 74

JC SMITH — Ominu 20, Gwyn 13, Johnson 11, Carter 6, Floyd 5, Robertson 2, Floyd 1.

LC — Parker 20, Temple 16, Hicks 10, Maddox 6, Carpenter 5, Elmore 4, Robinson 4, Broadnx 3, Smith 2, Knight 2, Leach 2.