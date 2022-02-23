Blotter: Shots fired into occupied vehicle

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Shots were fired into an occupied vehicle on Monday in the 400 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury. The police department’s daily bulletin says the shots fired incident occurred an hour and 15 minutes before it was reported. Police didn’t release further information about the shooting.

• A man’s wallet was stolen Tuesday in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A woman on Tuesday was the victim of a larceny from a vehicle in the 600 block of Mocksville Avenue.

• U-Haul of Arizona on Tuesday was the victim of a vehicle theft in the 1300 block of North Main Street.

• A man was the victim of credit card fraud Tuesday in the 200 block of Faith Road.

• Frankie Lee Williams, 39, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance in the 100 block of East Liberty Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A juvenile was the victim of an assault with a dangerous weapon Tuesday in the 1100 block of Peeler Road in Salisbury.

• A drug overdose was reported Tuesday in the 100 block of Wood Lake Drive in Salisbury.

• Alicia Michelle Kennedy, 41, was charged Tuesday with a school attendnce law violation in the 1400 block of Mt. Moriah Church Road in China Grove.

• Nathan Lee Reynolds, 36, was charged Tuesday with assault inflicting serious bodily injury in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Jessica Elaine Kindley, 37, was charged Tuesday with a school attendance law violation in the 1000 block of Elm Tree Lane in China Grove.

• Wesley Maurice Robinson, 37, was charged Tuesday with possessing a controlled substance on a penal institute’s premises in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Dexter Shawn Holmes, 53, was charged Tuesday with breaking and entering a building in the 5200 block of U.S. 601.