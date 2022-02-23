After two-year break, Salisbury Pride will return to in-person festival

SALISBURY — Salisbury Pride is returning to its annual in-person festival on June 25 at the Bell Tower Green in downtown Salisbury.

After two years without the festival due to COVID-19, this year’s festival will mark the 10-year milestone for the event. Salisbury Pride is a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering LGBTQ+ education, understanding and acceptance.

Every year, Salisbury Pride has a theme that includes the festival and carries through to other events and activities during the year. The 2022 theme is “Unbreakable Pride.”

“If the past two years have taught us anything, it is that our pride and the strength of our community cannot be broken. We have persevered through hardship and have come out stronger on the other side,” said Becky Lane, Salisbury Pride’s board vice president.

Board President Tim Coffey said Salisbury Pride is excited to host the event in-person again.

“It’s been terrific seeing other events already at the Green. It will be amazing to celebrate in such a wonderful space,” Coffey said.

The organization is actively seeking vendors and sponsors for the festival. For more information go to www.salisburypride.org.