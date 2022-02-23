After two-year break, Salisbury Pride will return to in-person festival

Published 5:12 pm Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Staff Report

Members and allies of Salisbury's LGBTQ+ community gather for the annual pride.

SALISBURY — Salisbury Pride is returning to its annual in-person festival on June 25 at the Bell Tower Green in downtown Salisbury.

After two years without the festival due to COVID-19, this year’s festival will mark the 10-year milestone for the event. Salisbury Pride is a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering LGBTQ+ education, understanding and acceptance.

Every year, Salisbury Pride has a theme that includes the festival and carries through to other events and activities during the year. The 2022 theme is “Unbreakable Pride.”

“If the past two years have taught us anything, it is that our pride and the strength of our community cannot be broken. We have persevered through hardship and have come out stronger on the other side,” said Becky Lane, Salisbury Pride’s board vice president.

Board President Tim Coffey said Salisbury Pride is excited to host the event in-person again.

“It’s been terrific seeing other events already at the Green. It will be amazing to celebrate in such a wonderful space,” Coffey said.

The organization is actively seeking vendors and sponsors for the festival. For more information go to www.salisburypride.org. 

More News

Jury convicts Salisbury man of spitting on officer 

Spay, neuter rates drop sharply among animals at Rowan Animal Shelter

NC judges uphold legislative maps, change congressional lines

Vehicle containing 18-month-old boy shot on Bringle Ferry Road

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...