The Pedal Factory will host Black History Month Bike Ride

SALISBURY — The Pedal Factory will host its fourth annual Black History Month Bike Ride on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

The yearly ride highlights living Black history in the Salisbury/Rowan community. The ride begins and ends at The Pedal Factory’s location at 311 E. Council St and follows a 3.5-mile route on mainly flat, low-traffic downtown streets.

The ride will stop several times at historically significant sites where guest speakers, including local artists, leaders, educators and creators, will share stories and perspectives. Salisbury High student Aleiah Martin and her mother, Amber Covington, will lead the ride, with past Mayor Al Heggins and Livingstone College sports management students assisting.

The ride is open to cyclists of all ages and abilities. Bikes are available to borrow. Helmets are required for all participants.

For more information, call or message The Pedal Factory at 704-870-7145. The Pedal Factory is a nonprofit organization dedicated to giving everyone access to a bicycle, regardless of age, income or background.