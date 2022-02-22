Landis man convicted of selling cocaine to police informant

SALISBURY — A Landis man will serve a minimum of 76 months (6.3 years) in prison after being convicted of a series of drug crimes.

Toney Rome Allison of Landis was convicted Feb. 14 of felony trafficking in opium/heroin by sell and possession, two counts of felony sell cocaine, two counts of felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine, one count of felony selling a counterfeit controlled substance and one count of felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver a counterfeit controlled substance.

Allison also admitted his status as a habitual felon and was sentenced in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court to two judgments.

In the first judgment, he was ordered to serve a minimum of 70 months (5.8 years) to a maximum of 93 months (7.75 years) along with a total fine of $100,000. In the second judgment, he was ordered to serve a minimum of 76 months (6.3 years) to a maximum of 104 months (8.66 years) in prison. Allison will serve the two sentences concurrently at the conclusion of another sentence that’s scheduled to end in June.

Allison’s crimes occurred when he sold cocaine to a Kannapolis Police Department informant. He was previously convicted of felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of cocaine, felony solicit to sell cocaine and felony larceny from the person, among other convictions.