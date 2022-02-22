Blotter: Feb. 22

In Salisbury Police reports

• A man on Monday reported his truck was stolen from the 500 block of Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man was the victim of an assault reported Saturday in the 300 block of Docks Drive in China Grove.

• A man was the victim of a larceny reported Saturday in the 300 block of Varnadore Road in Salisbury.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 11200 block of Cool Springs Road in Cleveland.

• Deputies seized a man’s firearm on Country Lane in Salisbury Saturday because of a court order.

• A man was the victim of a trailer theft reported Saturday in the 100 block of Camp Road in Salisbury.

• Staff members at Timber Ridge Treatment Center in the 600 block of Timber Trail in Gold Hill were assaulted Saturday by a resident.

• A drug overdose was reported Sunday in the 2000 block of West C Street in Kannapolis.

• A woman was the victim of a burglary reported Sunday in the 300 block of Crawford Drive in Salisbury.

• Illegal dumping was reported Monday in the 600 block of Crowder Dixon Road in Salisbury.

• A construction company’s stolen truck was recovered Monday in the 1900 block of Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury.

• A woman was the victim of an attempted vehicle theft reported Monday in the 1000 block of Hunley Drive in Woodleaf.

• A trailer was stolen Monday from the Rowan County Landfill in the 700 block of Campbell Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Monday reported a burglary in the 200 block of Hidden Spring Drive in Salisbury.

• Salisbury Fire Appliance on Monday reported a stolen catalytic converter in the 4800 block of South Main Street.

• Shaun William Raymer, 39, was charged Saturday with assault by pointing a gun in the 200 block of Forrest Street in Rockwell.

• Phyllis Steadman Greene, 57, was charged Sunday with felony possessing stolen goods in the 8900 block of Abby Lane in Kannapolis.

• Douglas Glenn McKenzie, 77, was charged Monday with allowing a vicious animal to run at large in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.