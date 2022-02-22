Blotter: Feb. 22

Published 1:12 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Staff Report

In Salisbury Police reports

• A man on Monday reported his truck was stolen from the 500 block of Lafayette Circle in Salisbury.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man was the victim of an assault reported Saturday in the 300 block of Docks Drive in China Grove.

• A man was the victim of a larceny reported Saturday in the 300 block of Varnadore Road in Salisbury.

• A drug overdose was reported Saturday in the 11200 block of Cool Springs Road in Cleveland.

• Deputies seized a man’s firearm on Country Lane in Salisbury Saturday because of a court order.

• A man was the victim of a trailer theft reported Saturday in the 100 block of Camp Road in Salisbury.

• Staff members at Timber Ridge Treatment Center in the 600 block of Timber Trail in Gold Hill were assaulted Saturday by a resident.

• A drug overdose was reported Sunday in the 2000 block of West C Street in Kannapolis.

• A woman was the victim of a burglary reported Sunday in the 300 block of Crawford Drive in Salisbury.

• Illegal dumping was reported Monday in the 600 block of Crowder Dixon Road in Salisbury.

• A construction company’s stolen truck was recovered Monday in the 1900 block of Sherrills Ford Road in Salisbury.

• A woman was the victim of an attempted vehicle theft reported Monday in the 1000 block of Hunley Drive in Woodleaf.

• A trailer was stolen Monday from the Rowan County Landfill in the 700 block of Campbell Road in Woodleaf.

• A man on Monday reported a burglary in the 200 block of Hidden Spring Drive in Salisbury.

• Salisbury Fire Appliance on Monday reported a stolen catalytic converter in the 4800 block of South Main Street.

• Shaun William Raymer, 39, was charged Saturday with assault by pointing a gun in the 200 block of Forrest Street in Rockwell.

• Phyllis Steadman Greene, 57, was charged Sunday with felony possessing stolen goods in the 8900 block of Abby Lane in Kannapolis.

• Douglas Glenn McKenzie, 77, was charged Monday with allowing a vicious animal to run at large in the 200 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

More Crime

Salisbury man convicted of attack over fake cocaine sale

Landis man convicted of selling cocaine to police informant

Rowan deputies tried to arrest man for domestic assault before car chase to downtown Salisbury

Chase from Spencer ends in Salisbury creek, brings helicopter to downtown

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...