Rowan County woman missing since July found dead in Huntersville

SALISBURY — A missing woman who lived in Rowan County was found dead in Huntersville on Jan. 26.

Alibria “Libby” Kerns, a 47-year-old who was believed to be homeless and living in Rowan County at the time of her death, was identified as the victim after police released a black and white image and description earlier this month.

Kerns hadn’t been seen by family members since July or August, but none filed a formal missing person’s report, police said. Huntersville Police are working with family members to understand why none of them filed a formal report.

Kerns’ alleged killers are Cody “Red” Camarda Graham, 36, and Christopher John Nailer, 43. Both have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and concealing Kerns’ death.

Law enforcement officers previously arrested Graham in Michigan on unrelated charges. Graham remains in custody and will be transported to North Carolina to face local charges. Nailer was arrested in January.

Human remains later identified as being Kerns were found Jan. 26. Police released a photo believed to be Kerns on Feb. 3 and named her as the victim on Monday.