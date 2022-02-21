Blotter: Feb. 21
Published 1:23 pm Monday, February 21, 2022
In Salisbury Police reports:
• Frito-Lay Inc. reported a catalytic converter theft Friday in the 600 block of Industrial Avenue.
• A larceny was reported Friday in the 600 block of Williams Road in Salisbury.
• A break-in was reported Friday in the 1500 block of First Street.
• An assault was reported Friday in the 1700 block of South Min Street.
• A woman reported identity theft on Friday.
• An overdose was reported Friday in the 1800 block of Second Street.
• A stolen trailer was reported Friday in the 100 block of Piper Lane.
• A burglary was reported Saturday Saturday in the 100 block of West D Avenue.
• A drug overdose was reported Sunday in the 1200 block of Beachnut Lane.
• A juvenile reported three stolen bicycles Sunday in the 1900 block of Shirley Avenue
• Vandalism was reported Sunday in the 600 block of West Fisher Street.
• Christopher Adam Huffman, 25, was charged Friday with felony assault by strangulation in the 1700 block of South Main Street.