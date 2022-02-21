Blotter: Feb. 21

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Frito-Lay Inc. reported a catalytic converter theft Friday in the 600 block of Industrial Avenue.

• A larceny was reported Friday in the 600 block of Williams Road in Salisbury.

• A break-in was reported Friday in the 1500 block of First Street.

• An assault was reported Friday in the 1700 block of South Min Street.

• A woman reported identity theft on Friday.

• An overdose was reported Friday in the 1800 block of Second Street.

• A stolen trailer was reported Friday in the 100 block of Piper Lane.

• A burglary was reported Saturday Saturday in the 100 block of West D Avenue.

• A drug overdose was reported Sunday in the 1200 block of Beachnut Lane.

• A juvenile reported three stolen bicycles Sunday in the 1900 block of Shirley Avenue

• Vandalism was reported Sunday in the 600 block of West Fisher Street.

• Christopher Adam Huffman, 25, was charged Friday with felony assault by strangulation in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

