Rowan GOP schedules 2022 convention, precinct meetings

Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 20, 2022

The Rowan County Republican Party will have its annual convention on March 5.

The convention will be an opportunity to hear Republican leaders from across the county and to meet and hear candidates people will be voting in the May 17 primary. Early voting will begin April 28.

Registration will be 8 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Precinct meetings and the convention will follow registration.

The convention will be held at the Rowan County Administration Building at 130 West Innes St. in Salisbury. All Rowan Republicans registered as of Jan. 31 are welcome to attend and be voting members of the precinct meetings and convention.

Voters must be registered and present by 8:30 a.m. when the doors close with allowed time for parking. The registration fee is $10 per delegate. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted.

Pre-register by going to www.rowan.nc.gop.

For more information, contact the party at infortmation@rowangop.org or 980-643-1009.

