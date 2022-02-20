Rockwell making plans for arts and crafts show at American Legion

ROCKWELL — COVID-19 has slowed down festivals and events, but it’s now time for Rockwell to have a community event.

Show organizer Linda Burleyson is planning the Rockwell Art, Crafts and Show at the American Legion on Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The town is sponsor and welcomes the public to attend to showcase small businesses.

More sponsors are needed to make the event successful.

The American Legion is off U.S. 52 on the north end of Rockwell. It will be marked with event banners. The show will feature Santa Claus for photo options and a Santa scavenger hunt.

Vendors have already signed up for the inside and others are encouraged to use holiday themes and decorate for the holidays. Vendors can have more space outside and food trucks are welcome to sign up.

The event is functioning as a fundraiser. It will be free to attendees, and there will be a ticket raffle during the day. Proceeds will help needy families for Christmas and donations will go to the town’s four churches.

For more information, look for the Facebook page “Rockwell Community Event” or email Linda Burleyson at lindaburleyson@gmail.com.