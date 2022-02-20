Biz Roundup: Rowan County Chamber of Commerce reschedules 96th annual gala to March 10

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce’s 96th Annual Gala will be held on March 10 at 6 p.m. after being postponed from the original Jan. 13 date.

The event will be located at 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. in Salisbury.

“The theme of this year’s Annual Gala is ‘Our Future Shines Bright’ and we look forward to having a fun event that showcases the best of Rowan County,” said Great American Publishing Company’s Cindy Hart, chair of the event.

The gavel will pass from 2021 Chair Bob Honeycutt with F&M Bank to 2022 Chair Brad Walser with Walser Technology Group. Awards will be presented for:

• Paul E. Fisher Chamber Volunteer of the Year

• Chamber Champion Small Business of the Year

• Duke Energy Citizenship & Service Award.

Co-emcees for the evening are Genia Woods “Mz. Good Newz” from Livingstone College and Doug Rice with the Performance Racing Network.

There will be a reception and dinner catered by The Smoke Pit. Dress is business professional or semi-formal. Corporate sponsorship tables are $1,000 with eight premium seats. Individual tickets are available for Chamber members at $50 per person or $85 per couple. There will not be assigned seating as seating is first come-first serve. Non-member tickets are available at $80 per person.

The reservation deadline is Thurs., March 3. For more information, contact the Chamber at (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com or visit www.rowanchamber.com.

Rowan County Democratic Party schedules 2022 virtual convention on March 12

Rowan County Democrats will hold their annual convention virtually via Zoom on March 12, beginning at 10 a.m.

The party will elect delegates to the Congressional District Convention and vote on any resolutions from voting precincts. The meeting is open to all Democrats and allies, the party says, but only elected precinct delegates from Rowan County may vote or participate in any floor debate.

Run Kannapolis 5K announces first 5K series in 2 years

After a two-year hiatus, the Run Kannapolis 5K Series will return March 12.

Run Kannapolis is part of the city of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. Runners and walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for unique prizes from the City of Kannapolis.

The races will be held on the following dates by their said hosts:

• Rhythm & Run – March 12, 8 a.m. by N.C. Music Hall of Fame.

• Strides for Stroke – April 9, 9 a.m. by Atrium Health.

• Spring It On – April 30, 8 a.m. by Kannapolis Education Foundation.

• Jiggy with the Piggy – May 11, 6:30 p.m. by Kannapolis Parks and Recreation.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com. Registration is $15 per race or register for all four and save 25%.

Rowan County Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours event

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce will host its Business After Hours event on Monday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Country Club of Salisbury, 747 Club Drive in Salisbury.

As one of the Chamber’s premier events, attendees discuss and share ideas in a relaxed, social atmosphere, while learning about other member businesses.

Admission for non-members is $20. Member tickets are free. Attire is business casual and business cards are encouraged to bring for exchanging with potential customers and entering the door prize drawing.

Marc Doyon named to National Cotton Council leadership position

SALISBURY — Marc Doyon, of Salisbury, was among the individuals each elected as National Cotton Council directors.

The leaders were named at the recent 2022 NCC Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas.

As the unifying force of the U.S. cotton industry, the Memphis-based NCC brings together industry representatives from the 17 cotton-producing states to establish policies reflecting the common interests and promoting mutual benefits for its broad membership and ancillary industries.

The NCC’s mission is ensuring the ability of all industry segments to compete effectively and profitably in the raw cotton, oilseed and U.S.-manufactured product markets at home and abroad.