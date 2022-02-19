Two students win DAR essay contest

SALISBURY — Two students from Rowan County were awarded prizes for writing the winning essays in the Elizabeth Maxwell Steele DAR Chapter’s American History Essay Contest on Feb. 16. One of them, Ryan Brady, was also a district winner.

The Elizabeth Maxwell Steele DAR Chapter promotes American history throughout the year by honoring significant people, places, dates and events. It also sponsors the American History Essay Contest for grades 5-8 and the Patriots of the American Revolution DAR High School Essay Contest in Rowan County.

Essays written by students are submitted for local judging and the winners are honored at the chapter meeting. Cade Brooks, a seventh grader at North Hills Christian School, earned $50 for his essay “Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” He was accompanied by his mother, Samantha Brooks.

Ryan Brady, a junior at East Rowan High School, won $50 for his winning essay title “Life in the Lion’s Den: The Story of Robert Townsend.” His parents are Eric and Ann Brady.

All local winning essays are sent to NC DAR District IV for judging. Brady also won there and his essay has been submitted for state judging.

Sandra Czuba is Regent of the Elizabeth Maxwell Steele DAR Chapter.