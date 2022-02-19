Two new McCanless books out

Staff report

SALISBURY — Local author Jan McCanless has two new books, a mystery, “Murder at the Stateline Motel,” and another humor compilation, “Laugh Out Loud Funny Stuff, Brain Drippings, Book 2.”

She also has recently been selected for inclusion in the 2022 edition of Who’s Who in America. Her books can be purchased online, at www.janmacbooks.com and in bookstores and gift shops nationwide. Her books are also at the Rowan Public Library and she will begin a book tour in March for her 18th and 19th books.