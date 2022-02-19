Toi Degree: Lunch and learn series returns

It’s time for the latest lunch and learn series. Only two sessions are planned, with limited seating, so register early.

March 15 — Cast Iron Cooking: “Sizzle and Sear” will teach dishes that you can create using a cast iron skillet and sheet-pan. Cooking in a cast iron skillet has many advantages; it is inexpensive, nearly indestructible, very versatile and can go from stovetop to oven at any temperature.

I’m sure almost everyone has at least one that has been passed down from a grandmother.

April 19 — Sheet-Pan Cooking: This is being referred to as a sibling to the “one-pot dinner” where you can make a meal in one pan with easy prep and cleanup. Whether you are making breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert, there is a sheet-pan recipe for that. All you need is a sheet-pan, basic recipe, creativity and herbs and spices.

My goal is that each participant leaves with a new or refreshed skillset, recipes, and ideas for future meals.

Each session will be held at the Rowan County Center and cost $10 per session. They are noon to 1p.m. and limited to 12 participants each session. Participants will get an educational program, resources, recipes and samples. To reserve a seat, call 704-216-8970. You can pay on the day of the session; however, pre-payment is preferred. Let me know if you will be unable to make it because someone else could be on a waiting list.

There is still time to order fruit trees from 4-H; the deadline is Thursday, Feb. 24, and pickup is Thursday, March 3.

For those who enjoy canning, you could have fruit in your own backyard. More information on upcoming canning classes is coming.

For the most current information, like and follow us on Facebook at Rowan County Cooperative Extension/Rowan County 4-H Program or visit https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/

Toi N. Degree is Family & Consumer Education Agent with North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Call her at 704-216-8970 or email toi_degree@ncsu.edu.