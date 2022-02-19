High school wrestling; State tournament update (Saturday, a.m.)

Staff report

GREENSBORO — South Rowan’s Jacob Cox (138 pounds, 3A) and Salisbury’s Jaden Gaither (285, 2A) will wrestle for state titles on Saturday.

A.L. Brown’s Gavin Hartsell is in the championship final at 182 pounds in 4A.

While they won’t be state champs, 11 Rowan wrestlers are still alive with 2-1 records and will be competing today with the goal of placing.

Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning as the Consolation Brackets in all classifications will be wrestled to their conclusions.

After a brief break in the early afternoon, the NCHSAA will host the “Parade of Champions,” highlighting all participants in the Championship Finals.

Following the parade, wrestling in the Championship Finals will begin with the 182-pound division in each classification until all 14 weight classes in all four classifications have crowned individual champions.

State tournament

2A

Salisbury

Reed Fugle (220) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

Jaden Gaither (285) — 3-0, will wrestle for state championship

3A

East Rowan

Leah Edwards (113) — 0-2

Luke Heglar (120) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

Shayden Edwards (132) 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

Carson

Christian Kluttz (132) — 0-2

Ian Shue (195) — 0-2

South Rowan

Jacob Cox (138) — 3-0, will wrestle for state championship

Mateo Diaz Ruiz (106) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

West Rowan

Kevin Obrein (120) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

Jacob Perry (126), — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

Brian Taylor (138) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

CJ Harrill (170) — 0-2

Christian Hercules (285) — 2-1 wrestling in consolation bracket

4A

A.L. Brown

Trevor Freeman (120) —2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

Gavin Hartsell (182) — 3-0, wrestling for state championship

Davie

Hunter Testa (182) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

Jack Jarvis (170) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

Colin Bailey (152) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket

Brysen Goodbey (220) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket