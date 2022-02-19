High school wrestling; State tournament update (Saturday, a.m.)
Published 4:04 am Saturday, February 19, 2022
Staff report
GREENSBORO — South Rowan’s Jacob Cox (138 pounds, 3A) and Salisbury’s Jaden Gaither (285, 2A) will wrestle for state titles on Saturday.
A.L. Brown’s Gavin Hartsell is in the championship final at 182 pounds in 4A.
While they won’t be state champs, 11 Rowan wrestlers are still alive with 2-1 records and will be competing today with the goal of placing.
Wrestling will begin at 9 a.m. tomorrow morning as the Consolation Brackets in all classifications will be wrestled to their conclusions.
After a brief break in the early afternoon, the NCHSAA will host the “Parade of Champions,” highlighting all participants in the Championship Finals.
Following the parade, wrestling in the Championship Finals will begin with the 182-pound division in each classification until all 14 weight classes in all four classifications have crowned individual champions.
State tournament
2A
Salisbury
Reed Fugle (220) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
Jaden Gaither (285) — 3-0, will wrestle for state championship
3A
East Rowan
Leah Edwards (113) — 0-2
Luke Heglar (120) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
Shayden Edwards (132) 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
Carson
Christian Kluttz (132) — 0-2
Ian Shue (195) — 0-2
South Rowan
Jacob Cox (138) — 3-0, will wrestle for state championship
Mateo Diaz Ruiz (106) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
West Rowan
Kevin Obrein (120) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
Jacob Perry (126), — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
Brian Taylor (138) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
CJ Harrill (170) — 0-2
Christian Hercules (285) — 2-1 wrestling in consolation bracket
4A
A.L. Brown
Trevor Freeman (120) —2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
Gavin Hartsell (182) — 3-0, wrestling for state championship
Davie
Hunter Testa (182) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
Jack Jarvis (170) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
Colin Bailey (152) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket
Brysen Goodbey (220) — 2-1, wrestling in consolation bracket