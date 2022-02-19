Ann Farabee column: Valley to victory

By Ann Farabee

When I have been in the most difficult valleys of life, I have often come to the point of saying or thinking, “I’m done.”

On many occasions in life, I have closed my eyes to rest — and 30 minutes later — realize that my eyes are open. Sleep was nowhere to be found.

I would want rest — but I was in a valley — where the darkness of night made getting out of that valley seem even more difficult.

We have all been there. We realize how deep our valley is, and feel that we cannot muster enough strength to begin the climb to the mountaintop of victory. Are we even capable of clinging to peace as we journey? Yes.

I do not even think about a valley without envisioning a mountaintop. Perhaps that came from a very long hike to Mt. Mitchell, where we went up, up, up, up, and up some more. Although it was exhausting, the view from the mountaintop was so worth it!

But, I also experienced beauty in the valleys along the way. A valley is a low area of land between hills or mountains, typically with a river flowing through it.

Did you get that? Yeah, so did I!

Even in the valley, God has a river flowing through it — just for us! Even though we would prefer the mountaintop of victory, there peace like a river in the valley. Does God help us from valley to victory? Yes, here is how:

• God is with us: Joshua 1:9

• God holds our hand: Isaiah 41:10

• God comforts us: Psalm 23:4

• God is a very present help: Psalm 46:1

• God renews our strength: Isaiah 40:31

• God gives us hope: Romans 15:4

• God gives us peace: John 16:33

No matter what our valley may be in life, we will get to the mountaintop — while enjoying God’s promises, God’s presence, God’s peace, God’s power and even God’s process.

Valley to victory? Yes. Many times. What a beautiful journey it is. We are not done — we will only be finished when God says we are.

Even in the valley, God is good. God’s promises escort us through life’s journey. It really is amazing!

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.