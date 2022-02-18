Salisbury stop sign violation produces vehicle chase, charges

SALISBURY — A stop sign violation on Wednesday turned into a short vehicle chase when sheriff’s deputies tried to stop a vehicle in Salisbury.

Two deputies stopped a black Nissan Versa near the intersection of Maxwell Street and West 14th Street after a brief chase following the stop sign violation. As the two deputies exited their vehicle, the Nissan Versa fled again, reaching speeds of 46 mph, an incident report states.

The vehicle stopped after a short chase. Inside the vehicle were two men, Joshua Tomorrow Joyce, and a second man who was released after an interview.

Joyce faces charges of misdemeanor fleeing to elude, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The vehicle he drove was towed.

An incident report states deputies reduced the flee to elude charge from a felony to a misdemeanor after checking the maximum speed of the chase.