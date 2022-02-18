Missing Rowan County man killed in I-85 crash

Published 10:31 am Friday, February 18, 2022

By Staff Report

Ernest Dewitt Johnson

SALISBURY — A man reported missing in Rowan County was killed in a crash on Interstate 85 Thursday.

Ernest Dewitt Johnson, 80, died at Durham Medical Center after the car he was driving, a 2020 Nissan Rogue, was struck by a vehicle traveling north on Interstate 85 near the town of Butner, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Johnson’s vehicle was mostly on the shoulder when it was struck. A portion of the vehicle was over the roadway’s edge marking when it was struck by the other car, according to the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Johnson was reported missing Thursday and described as suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Prior to being reported missing, he was last seen at 2345 Stirewalt Road in China Grove.

