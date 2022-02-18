College baseball: UNC’s Honeycutt debuts with 2 homers

Vance Honeycutt

Staff report

CHAPEL HILL — Former Salisbury High standout Vance Honeycutt’s college career couldn’t have started much better.

The University of North Carolina freshman hit two of his team’s five homers and scored four runs in the Tar Heels’ 14-3 romp against Seton Hall on opening day.

A high school shortstop, Honeycutt batted eighth and played center field. He blasted a solo homer in the fourth and a three-run homer in the eighth. He also had a single and a walk/

The second game of the three-game series between Carolina and Seton Hall is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.