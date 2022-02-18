Blotter: Two charged after 1 pound of marijuana, thousands of dollars seized

Published 11:10 am Friday, February 18, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged two men with drug possession crimes after finding more than a pound of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash during a traffic stop.

Cole Alexander Nicholas, 20, faces charged of possessing marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance as well as an outstanding warrant for a 2020 incident in the western Rowan town of Cleveland. Trevon Cordarius Davis, 24, was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.

The traffic stop occurred around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Briggs Road and Goodnight Road when a deputy checked the license plate of a silver Honda Accord and it came back as belonging to Nicholas, who was wanted for felony drug possession, a Rowan County Sheriff’s Office report said.

Deputies told Nicholas they stopped him for the active warrant, found a plastic bag containing a couple grams of marijuana in his pocket and $3,990 in cash also in his possession. Davis was the vehicle’s passenger and was charged for marijuana in a backpack in the vehicle’s back seat.

The largest amount of marijuana was 1.012 pounds vacuum sealed in a plastic bag and covered by a Dollar General bag in the front passenger seat’s floorboard, the Rowan Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas was booked into jail with a $1,500 bond for his charges. Davis received a citation.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A man on Wednesday reported his Toyota truck was damaged after being shot with a BB or pellet gun in the 700 block of Yost Road in Salisbury.

• A man reported a stolen firearm Wednesday in the 6800 block of Bringle Ferry Road in Salisbury.

• Iralee Antron Carter, 23, was charged Wednesday with carrying a concealed gun on Interstate 85.

• Tariq Khalid Mosley, 24, was charged Wednesday with a weapons violation and violating a domestic violence order in the 100 block of West Liberty Street in Salisbury.

• Alesia Danielle Franklin, 33, was charged Wednesday with obtaining property by false pretenses in the 300 block of North Main Street in Salisbury.

• Unique Celese Barnes, 22, was charged Wednesday with forging checks on the North Old Union Church Road off ramp.

In Salisbury Police reports:

• A person on Thursday reported being scammed into giving someone money and Ebay cards.

• Rushco No. 10 reported a larceny Thursday in the 2400 block of South Main Street.

• A woman reported a burglary Thursday in the 600 block of North Fulton Street.

• A woman reported a burglary Thursday in the 700 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

• A stolen vehicle was recovered Thursday in the parking lot of Walmart.

• Latisha Shennell Bost, 26, was charged Thursday with cyberstalking.

