St. Patrick’s Day-themed dog trick show scheduled in downtown Salisbury

Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Staff Report

Understanding Your Dog Training Center on East Council Street will have a St. Patrick’s Day-themed event on Saturday called “How to Train Your Leprechaun.”

There will be two shows — at noon and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more.

Sugar the Trick Pooch is a naughty little leprechaun. Bring the kids to see Sugar perform mischievous tricks with trick-trainer Tracy Crotts: Pickpocket, jump over-the-rainbow, driving without a license and skateboard escape.

There will be storytelling, opportunities for audience interaction and a photo opportunity at the end for children to be in the “Lucky Doghouse.”

Understanding Your Dog is a training facility at 110 E. Council St. in downtown Salisbury that offers one-on-one dog and owner training as well as a variety of group classes for puppies or adult dogs. The current trick training class is running this month. At “Train Your Leprechaun,” visitors to the Training Center will get to see some of these tricks performed.

More News

Hurley Elementary students start kindness tradition, build community care packages

Salisbury Symphony brings the world of music to Salisbury’s virtual learners

Education briefs: South Rowan High School opens student-run clothing retailer

Earth Day Jam will make its return in Bell Tower Green

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...