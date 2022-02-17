Silver alert issued for missing Rowan County man

Published 4:39 pm Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Staff Report

Ernest Dewitt Johnson

SALISBURY — Authorities issued a silver alert Thursday for a missing Rowan County man.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons asked people to be on the lookout for Ernest Dewitt Johnson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Johnson is described as an 80-year-old white man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen wearing Wrangler jeans, a Wrangler denim jacket, black boots and a hat with an American flag on it. He was last seen at 2345 Stirewalt Road in China Grove.

People are asked to look for a light blue, 2020 Nissan Rogue with the North Carolina license plate HFM-8263.

Anyone with information should call P. Michael at the Rowan County Sheriff Office at 704-216-8500.

More News

Nearly two dozen COVID-19 outbreaks, clusters as cases decline

Seven Landis roads set for repaving between March, November

Downtown Salisbury announces date for rescheduled Wine About Winter

Pharmaceutical company to add 400 jobs in Mooresville

Print Article

Comments

  • Polls

    Salisbury is considering a pilot program for its transit system more like Uber or Lyft than traditional buses. Riders could arrange rides in vans on demand. What do you think?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...