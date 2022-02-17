Seven Landis roads set for repaving between March, November

LANDIS — Portions of seven roads in Landis will be resurfaced between March and November of this year.

Town Manager Diane Seaford said the town has received calls regarding the condition of roads across the town and questions about paving will begin. Seaford said it’s important residents know a handful of roads are maintained by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, including North and South Chapel streets, East and West Ryder streets, North and South Main streets, W. Rice Street, Mt. Moriah Church Road and Kimball Road.

If residents have complaints or concerns for any of those roads, they should call 877-368-4968 or contact ncdot.gov/, Seaford said.

In November, the town partnered with NCDOT to execute a contract with Albemarle-based NJR Group to begin resurfacing town-maintained roads. Approved in the 2021-22 budget is $450,000 to begin that project. The funds come from annual Powell Bill revenue from the state to resurface and maintain city streets. Powell Bill revenue is allocated based on population and the total mileage of city-maintained streets. For the 2021-22 budget, the town received $117,146 in Powell Bill revenue.

Using the funds, the town will resurface portions of South Beaver Street, South Highland Street, South Zion Street, East Mill Street, East Garden Street, East Rice Street and South Correll Street. Resurfacing is scheduled between March 15 and Nov. 19.

Seaford said “pricing would be astronomical” if the town hadn’t partnered with NCDOT for repaving, which is why the town was able to get a better pricing. She has a meeting with NCDOT later this month and anticipates bringing to the town board more information about when repaving will begin and in what order it will take place.

In January 2021, aldermen received a presentation on a pavement condition survey and capital improvement plan from former NCDOT engineer Chris Corriher, who served as project manager for the survey, along with Anthony Roper, the asset management and maintenance director for SEPI Engineering. The town contracted with SEPI Engineering, based out of Charlotte, to develop an updated Pavement Condition Survey of the town’s maintained streets. The survey assists the town in developing, improving and maintaining its street system. The last survey took place in 2008.