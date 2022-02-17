Pharmaceutical company to add 400 jobs in Mooresville

CHARLOTTE (AP) — An over-the-counter pharmaceutical company is expanding its facilities in Mooresville and adding nearly 400 jobs, officials said Thursday.

News outlets report BestCo LLC is investing another $177 million in expanding its Mooresville facilities, according to an announcement from the Iredell County Economic Development Corporation and state officials.

The investment, designed to increase the company’s production capacity, will create 394 jobs with an average salary of $51,209, slightly higher than the Iredell County average.

BestCo, based in Mooresville, develops and manufactures over-the-counter drugs, vitamins and dietary supplements.

The company is moving into an existing 215,000 square foot manufacturing building north of Charlotte and building a new facility on the same site.

BestCo invested about $50 million in an expansion in 2019. At the time, the company had about 500 employees. When the latest expansion is complete, that number will double.

The company’s customers include private label retailers in the food, drugstore and mass merchant industries in addition to branded global consumer product companies. The Mooresville project will add production and packaging capacity to its current operations, with a focus on its gummy line of products.