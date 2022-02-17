High school basketball: North girls rally, win in OT

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Senior Hannah Wilkerson put up a triple-double and sophomore Brittany Ellis scored a career-best 23 points as North Rowan found a way to beat Lexington’s girls basketball team in overtime on Thursday.

It was a Central Carolina Conference semifinal that essentially was a road game for the second-seeded Cavaliers. Third-seeded Lexington had the home court and the crowd and gave an inspired effort.

North overcame a seven-point deficit in the final minutes of regulation before taking command in the overtime to win 66-57.

“So proud of the girls,” North head coach Anthia Smith said. “Everyone stepped up big and played their hearts out. Very exciting game. We beat a great team.”

Wilkerson had 12 points, with seven coming late in regulation. She stuffed North’s stat sheet with 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Ellis had 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Bailee Goodlett scored 21 for the Cavaliers (18-7) and added six steals and six rebounds.

Jady Peoples poured in 27 for the Yellow Jackets (14-9).

Lexington, piloted by former West Rowan and Salisbury assistant coach Robert Hairston, projects to make the 2A state playoffs.

North moves on to Friday night’s championship game against top-seeded Salisbury (21-1).

With North down seven, Wilkerson drove for a bucket with 2:11 left.

Wilkerson split two free throws before scoring on another drive to get North within two points with 1:48 left.

North trailed by four with 56 seconds left when Ellis made two clutch free throws.

After Goodlett intercepted a long pass by Lexington, Wilkerson scored the tying bucket with 18 seconds to go.

Lexington made a free throw to open the overtime, but Ellis connected on a colossal 3-pointer from the left wing to put North ahead 56-54.

The Cavaliers would lead the rest of the way.

Wilkerson got another inside bucket, Bloom Goodlett made a free throw. Bailee Goodlett swished a confident 3-pointer from the right side, in front of the North bench, for a 63-54 lead with 1:32 left in OT.

That was the dagger.

North plays with seven girls. The Cavaliers also got points from Chloee Stoner and Krisstyle Stockton.

Stoner had seven rebounds. Dasia Elder didn’t score, but contributed four rebounds.

North will be playing Salisbury for the third time. Salisbury won 66-42 at Salisbury and 65-39 in Spencer.

LEXINGTON —Peoples 27, Ervin 11, Bostic 9, Zavala-Giron 6, Newell 4.

NORTH — Ellis 23, Bailee Goodlett 21, Wilkerson 12, Bloom Goodlett 4, Stockton 4, Stoner 2.