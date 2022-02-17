Education Shoutouts

North Hills Christian School announces students inducted into the National Honor Society

SALISBURY – North Hills Christian School inducted 20 students into the National Honor Society this week: McKenna Anderson, Henry Barringer, Megan Clifford, Audrey Corriher, Morgan Deaton, Lynsi Hunt, Carmen Jones, Bella Keck, Marik Kolbasowski, Emma Light, Kaity Luckadoo, Noah Merrell, Allison Peck, Jenna Plummer, Morgan Rice, Selah Smith, Ava Sutton, Meg Weaver, Ivey Wilson, and Ashlyn Zunk.

Inductees must be in 10th, 11th, or 12th grade, have at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and be evaluated by a panel of teachers based on character, service, and leadership. National Honor Society members are also required to allocate 10 community service hours per year toward academic tutoring of other NHCS students.

Michael Templeton, Guidance Counselor, said, “These students demonstrate scholarship, leadership, character, and service. I look forward to seeing how they continue to grow in these areas and inspire others in their communities to do the same.”

The panel looks for traits such as: respectful of others, stability, integrity, timeliness, positive attitude, well-established priorities, works well with others, attends school functions, takes initiative, and is a positive influence.

Shive Elementary Good Citizens

The following students were named Good Citizens for February at Shive Elementary School:

Pre-Kindergarten: Sophia Fish, A’miyah Nance and Addy Nance.

Kindergarten:Drew Adams, Hayden Norris, Ryker Stuart, Kayrh Rojas, Gabriella Swink, Aubree Rushing and Mateo Torres.

First Grade: Raylan Bowman, Jansyn Fletcher, Colton Cagle, Jennifer Huerta Angulo, Brantley Stewart, Ally Schwarz, Lukas Patterson, Kylie Cooper and Adalyn Clark.

Second Grade: Ruby Porter, Jaxon Mask, Scarlett McClary, Elsie Ball, Eli Presley, Faith Cutshaw, Logan Kemp, Kaleal Horsley and Allison Beaver.

Third Grade:Dani-Lynn Brewer, Alivia Erickson, Jett Morgan, Gabriel White, Caleb Casper, Isaiah Daniels, Isabella Brown and DJ Tucker.

Fourth Grade: CJ Miller, Violet Hamilton, Kendell Cairriker, Trenton Robbins, Jasen Orozco, Layla Loftin, Harper Loftin and Taylor Harper.

Fifth Grade:Bailey Faavesi, Terrie Phillips, Ashley Vazquez-Sanchez, Samantha Christlieb, Jett Hurst, Angelique Moctezuma, Lysia Carpenter, Yoehlit Romero Ramirez, Sarah Galloway Barnette, Bella Jones and Abby Towell.

Collegiate honors

Mallory Curtiss, of Kannapolis, was named to Dean’s List at Western New England University. She is working towards a degree in pre-pharmacy.