Education Shoutouts
Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 17, 2022
North Hills Christian School announces students inducted into the National Honor Society
SALISBURY – North Hills Christian School inducted 20 students into the National Honor Society this week: McKenna Anderson, Henry Barringer, Megan Clifford, Audrey Corriher, Morgan Deaton, Lynsi Hunt, Carmen Jones, Bella Keck, Marik Kolbasowski, Emma Light, Kaity Luckadoo, Noah Merrell, Allison Peck, Jenna Plummer, Morgan Rice, Selah Smith, Ava Sutton, Meg Weaver, Ivey Wilson, and Ashlyn Zunk.
Inductees must be in 10th, 11th, or 12th grade, have at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and be evaluated by a panel of teachers based on character, service, and leadership. National Honor Society members are also required to allocate 10 community service hours per year toward academic tutoring of other NHCS students.
Michael Templeton, Guidance Counselor, said, “These students demonstrate scholarship, leadership, character, and service. I look forward to seeing how they continue to grow in these areas and inspire others in their communities to do the same.”
The panel looks for traits such as: respectful of others, stability, integrity, timeliness, positive attitude, well-established priorities, works well with others, attends school functions, takes initiative, and is a positive influence.
Shive Elementary Good Citizens
The following students were named Good Citizens for February at Shive Elementary School: