Education briefs: South Rowan High School opens student-run clothing retailer

LANDIS — The Wearhouse is a student-created clothing retailer on the campus of South Rowan High School.

Not only does The Wearhouse create engaging work-based learning opportunities through internships, but it also provides a place where students who need clothing can purchase stylish clothing at little to no cost. It is an internship program that is open to all students, meaning that the program does not focus on a particular student subgroup.

At The Wearhouse, students create and run all functions of a store on campus to serve the clothing needs of students. Rowan-Salisbury Schools fosters students’ Unique Life Goals by allowing them to explore career aspirations and personal passions. Another goal is to support students’ interpersonal skills, including leadership, teamwork, work ethic, and problem solving.

Prior to The Wearhouse’s existence, student services would transport students with clothing needs to the community clothing closet. Options for clothing and jewelry can be found @Shop_The_ Wearhouse on Instagram.

Students who work in The Wearhouse can earn internship hours and have a convenient space for their real-world working experience while supporting a worthy cause.

Two RSS teachers named to NC Principal Fellows Program

SALISBURY — Rockwell Elementary teacher Michelle Whitson and Carson High School teacher Adam Clark were rewarded a scholarship for the two-year master’s degree in school administration program at UNC Charlotte to develop top leaders for the region’s PK-12 schools.

Students will begin their program by attending evening classes on the UNC Charlotte campus in the fall while continuing their teaching duties. The program pays tuition, books and all fees. Students complete a year-long paid internship in a school assigned by the district during year two.

Graduates will earn a master’s degree in school administration and are eligible for North Carolina licensure as a school administrator. Upon graduation, students are guaranteed a leadership position in RSS and supported by an executive coach provided by the program. Students will have opportunities to attend professional development and conferences paid for by UNC Charlotte.

Applications open for Treasure Feamster Scholarship

The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship scholarship committee is accepting applications for this year’s Treasure Feamster scholarship through April 11. The scholarships are available for high school seniors who are members of an IMF-affiliated church regardless of their field of study.

Students can check with their guidance office or affiliated churches or call 704-639-1894 or 704-433-3277 to apply.

Two NC educators receive presidential awards for mathematics and science teaching

Two North Carolina elementary school teachers were honored this week as recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the highest award K-12 teachers can receive for instruction in those two subjects by the federal government. In all, 102 teachers nationwide were named by President Joe Biden as 2020 award recipients in an announcement earlier this week.

The two recipients from North Carolina are Sarah Remery, a fourth-grade math teacher at Trindale Elementary School in Randolph County, and Andi Webb, a K-2 science teacher and instructional coach at Forest Hills Global Elementary School in New Hanover County.

Nominees complete a rigorous application process that allows them to demonstrate deep content knowledge and their ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments. A panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists and educators at the state and national levels assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.