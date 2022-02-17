Earth Day Jam will make its return in Bell Tower Green

After a two-year hiatus, Happy Roots is bringing back its signature fundraiser Earth Day Jam in a new location.

For the first time since the inaugural festival in 2012, Earth Day Jam will be a free event held at the new Bell Tower Green Park and amphitheater in downtown Salisbury. Earth Day Jam promotes environmental education, music and arts, health, wellness, local foods and sustainable living. It will feature 11 bands on two stages.

This year’s Earth Day Jam will be Saturday, May 14, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with a ticketed farm-to-table dinner to be held May 13 for sponsors. The dinner will raise funds for Happy Roots program supplies and operating expenses.

Happy Roots’ mission is to provide nature-based therapeutic and educational services to enhance the wellness of the community and the environment. The Rowan County-based organization assists with school garden and farm-to-school programming in Rowan County schools, manages 10 other neighborhood and community garden locations and offers horticultural therapy for at-risk youth, recovering addicts, and senior health and rehabilitation.

For information on event sponsorship, vendor information, volunteer signup and all other general inquiries, go to www.earthdayjamnc.com