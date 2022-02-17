College basketball: Troy tops Appalachian State

Associated Press

BOONE — Efe Odigie recorded 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Troy to a 67-61 win over Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Duke Deen had 16 points for Troy (18-8, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference).

Adrian Delph had 17 points for the Mountaineers (16-12, 10-5). Donovan Gregory added 17 points and CJ Huntley had 11 points.

The Trojans improve to 2-0 against the Mountaineers this season. Troy defeated Appalachian State 68-53 on Jan. 8.

Towson 79, UNC Wilmington 55

WILMINGTON — Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points to lead five Towson players in double figures as the Tigers rolled past UNC Wilmington.

Charles Thompson added 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Tigers (20-7, 11-3 Colonial Athletic Association). Jason Gibson chipped in 14, Cam Holden scored 13 and Antonio Rizzuto had 10.

Jaylen Sims had 22 points for the Seahawks (18-8, 12-3). Mike Okauru added 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Tigers leveled the season series against the Seahawks. UNC Wilmington defeated Towson 81-77 on Jan. 22.

Western Kentucky 77, Charlotte 67

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Dayvion McKnight scored 22 points as Western Kentucky beat Charlotte. Camron Justice added 20 points for the Hilltoppers. Justice also had seven assists.

Jairus Hamilton had 15 points and seven rebounds for Western Kentucky (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA), which won its sixth consecutive game. Jamarion Sharp added four blocks.

Austin Butler had 21 points for the 49ers (13-12, 6-7). Jahmir Young added 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Aly Khalifa had 12 points.

The Hilltoppers improve to 2-0 against the 49ers for the season. Western Kentucky defeated Charlotte 78-59 on Feb. 3.

