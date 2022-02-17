College basketball: Catawba men drop 4th in a row

Published 7:19 am Thursday, February 17, 2022

By Post Sports

Catawba coach Rob Perron. Photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.
Staff report

NEWBERRY, S.C. – The Catawba College men’s basketball team dropped its fourth straight South Atlantic Conference game on Wednesday.

The Indians lost 76-64 at Newberry despite putting three men in double figures.

Trevion Lamar scored 19 points, Myles Washington had 13.  Kris Robinson added 12.

The Indians got off to a good start when Lamar, Ben Bowen, and Robinson scored early for an 8-2 lead and expanded that to 15-5.

Catawba’s offense cooled the final 12 minutes of the half as Newberry (13-11, 13-9) outscored the Indians 31-10 to close the half with a 36-25 lead. 

Catawba (9-13, 8-12) fell behind 16 in the second half, but made a run to get within eight with about nine minutes left.

That’s where the rally fizzled.

Catawba shot 37.3 percent for the game and 8-for-29 from 3.

TJ Brown led the Wolves with 21 points.

Newberry shot 49.1 percent.

Catawba   25    39  — 64

Newberry  36   40   — 76

CATAWBA — Lamar 19, Washington 13, K. Robinson 12, Pelote 7, Gerald 6, Hueitt 5, Bowen 2.

NEWBERRY — Brown 21, Ford 18, Joseph 15, Stremlow 8, McCollum 7, Robinson 4, Johnson 3.

 

 

