Catawba among college baseball teams taking part in Kannapolis games

“We are extremely passionate about showcasing college baseball here in Kannapolis,” said Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward. “The support from our community has shown that Atrium Health Ballpark is the perfect setting for a diverse schedule of collegiate matchups.”

The first pitch of the DIII Showcase, taking place from Feb. 25-27, opens the season at Atrium Health Ballpark. The weekend round-robin showcase will feature matchups between Marietta College (Ohio), Washington and Lee University (Virginia), Christopher Newport University (Virginia) and Keystone College (Pennsylvania). The showcase is free to the public, with a variety of food and beverage offerings available throughout the weekend.

Appalachian State and Davidson will return on Tuesday, March 8. The Wildcats, led by third-year head coach Rucker Taylor, bested Wofford 7-6 last year in Kannapolis and finished the season with 27 wins. Kermit Smith’s Mountaineer squad features multiple first team All-Sun Belt selections, starting pitcher Tyler Tuthill and second baseman Luke Drumheller.

The Charlotte 49ers will play Campbell University onTuesday, March 22. The Niners are coached by Charlotte native Robert Woodard, and are coming off their first NCAA Regional since 2011, piloted by preseason All-American Austin Knight. Campbell of the Big South made the NCAA Regional for the second straight year last season. The Fighting Camels are selected to win the Big South for the fourth straight season under two-time Big South Coach of the Year Justin Haire.

Catawba College will host the defending D-II national champion Wingate Bulldogs on Tuesday, March 29. Leading the Indians, Catawba Sports Hall of Famer Jim Gantt has been at the helm of the Indians program since the summer of 1996. Wingate manager and NCAA Division II Coach of the Year Jeff Gregory will attempt to lead one of the nation’s preseason favorites back to Cary for another title run. Wingate will return to play Queens on Tuesday, April 5, with Queens acting as the home team in a matchup between two universities separated by just 30 miles. Rowan County native Ross Steedley of East Rowan High School fame is in his third season at the helm of the Royals and will lead his program to their first appearance at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Cannon Ballers season ticket holders and supporters of participating schools will receive priority in securing tickets for all college games. Remaining tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 1, at noon through kcballers.com.

SCHEDULE: Friday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 27: DIII Showcase (free admission) Tuesday, March 8: 6 p.m. – Appalachian State vs Davidson Tuesday, March 22: 6 p.m. – Campbell vs. Charlotte Tuesday, March 29: 6 p.m. – Wingate vs. Catawba Tuesday, April 5: 6 p.m. – Wingate vs Queens

DIII SHOWCASE SCHEDULE: Friday, Feb. 25 2 p.m. – Christopher Newport University vs. Marietta College 6 p.m. – Washington and Lee University vs. Keystone College Saturday, Feb. 26 10 a.m. – Keystone College vs. Marietta College 2 p.m. – Marietta College vs. Washington and Lee University 6 p.m. – Keystone College vs. Christopher Newport University Sunday, Feb. 27 10 a.m. – Christopher Newport University vs Washington and Lee University