Blotter: Feb. 17

In Salisbury Police reports:

• Officers responded to a vandalism call Wednesday in the 1000 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A person overdosed on heroin Wednesday in the 200 block of Hidden Creek Circle.

• An overdose occurred Wednesday in the 1600 block of West Park Road.

• A juvenile was the victim of an assault Wednesday in the 100 block of Oakwood Avenue.

• A woman reported an assault Wednesday in the 500 block of Cedar Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• A woman reported a larceny Tuesday in the 300 block of Sloop Street in Chin Grove.

• A woman was the victim of domestic assault Tuesday in the 6200 block of U.S. 601.

• Chad Howard Parson, 45, was charged Tuesday with being a habitual felon in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Sara Faye Waddell, 32, was charged Tuesday with being a fugitive from justice in the 1000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road.

• William Franklin McBridge, 45, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of a controlled substance in the 100 block of West Liberty Street.

• Shanna Shamania Jones, 41, was charged Tuesday with failing to notify of an address change as a registered sex offender.